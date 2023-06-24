 
Saturday June 24, 2023
No escape

June 24, 2023

I feel compelled to highlight the problem of increasing loadshedding amid the searing summer heat in Malakand.

These circumstances have left people with no escape from the heat. I urge the energy authorities to take note of our plight and resolve this issue.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand