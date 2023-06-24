Falling short

This letter refers to the article ‘In the old mould’ (June 18, 2023) by Abdul Rauf Shakoori and Dr Ikramul Haq. I concur with the writers’ analysis that while the budget contains some praiseworthy initiatives, it falls short of addressing key issues such as our fiscal challenges and promoting sustainable development.
Hopefully, our policymakers will take note of the writers’ views and act accordingly.
Sajjad Rizvi
Lahore
