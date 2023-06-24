Misallocation

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Where are the Jobs?’ (June 22, 2023). It is not at all surprising if, as the editorial claims, 4.5 million Pakistanis are jobless. Although some level of chronic unemployment is part-and-parcel of being a market economy, the mass unemployment we are currently witnessing is due to a lack of investment in the right areas. I believe it is a misconception to think that the private sector bears most of the responsibility for job creation as it operates on the principles of loss and profit. Those in the private sector have an obligation to their shareholders to be profitable, not deliver full employment. It is on the government, whose primary concern is public welfare, to invest in public goods such as healthcare, infrastructure and education. High quality public goods and services are not only a source

of employment, they encourage private sector job-creation as well.

Sadly, our government is more focused on investing in real estate and unproductive SOEs. These investments have consumed billions of valuable dollars and have delivered neither employment nor income and have instead led the economy to the verge of bankruptcy.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad