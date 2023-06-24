Short on funds

The public universities are facing an acute shortage of funds. The main reason for this embarrassing situation is due to a lack of financial discipline and over-staffing, particularly when it comes to lower-level, non-teaching staff. Furthermore, the fee structure is not realistic or based on market demand. Ultimately, many public universities have little to spend on research, which ought to be their primary function. The Higher Education Commission needs to do more to guide public universities towards financial discipline. As they are now, these institutions are failing the people.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu