The inability of the government to resolve the problem of loadshedding, particularly in public buildings, is quite disappointing. Like many students, I go to study in the Quiad-e-Azam Library, Lahore, but the increasing interruptions of the power supply to the building have made it hard to get any work done there.

The library has a solar system, but it does not appear to function. If the government cannot save its own buildings from this fate, what hope is there for the rest of us?

Anwar Sayab Khan

Lahore