Where’s the water?

The residents of Rawalpindi have been facing problems with the water supply for the past three months. The rising temperatures have increased the usage of water but the residential areas are facing a serious shortage of water. According to the schedule, the municipal authorities supply line water to different localities on alternate days. However, it has been more than two months since water was last supplied to the areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Misrial Road and adjoining areas.
The residents are forced to rely on water tankers to meet the shortage, who are taking full advantage of the situation by hiking their rates to ridiculous levels. The residents of the affected areas have made numerous complaints but their pleas have been ignored. The municipal authorities have to solve this issue immediately as it is only getting hotter and the shortage will only get more acute.
Javeria Tahir
Rawalpindi
