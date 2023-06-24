Long way to go

The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2023 ranks Pakistan at 142 out of 146 countries, assigning it a score of 57.5 per cent on its Global Gender Gap Index. Only Afghanistan, Iran, Chad and Algeria are ranked below Pakistan. The index, introduced in 2006, evaluates countries’ performance on gender parity across four main dimensions: economic participation and opportunity, health and survival, educational attainment and political empowerment. The report shows that while Pakistan has made progress in bridging the gender gap since the index’s inception, the pace of change still leaves it lagging behind most countries. For example, Pakistan has improved by 5.1 per cent in terms of 'economic participation and opportunity' over the last decade to attain a score of 36.2 per cent gender parity on this particular sub-index, but this score is still among the lowest in the world. The country’s score on 'educational attainment' is 82.5 per cent parity as literacy rates and enrollment in secondary and tertiary education among women gradually improve. Its lowest score is on 'political empowerment' with just 15.2 per cent parity. The 57.5 per cent country score is Pakistan’s highest since the index was launched. Overall, the South Asian region is the second-lowest among the eight regions covered by the index with 63.4 per cent gender parity with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka the most gender-equal countries in the region.

These results go to show that while efforts to improve gender parity are working, particularly in the realms of employment and education, there is still much work to be done. It is also worth mentioning that basic access to education and employment continues to remain a challenge in Pakistan and though it is important to focus on women’s participation in these fields, expanding overall access will remain crucial to addressing the gender gap. However, when it comes to political empowerment, it is clear that the country is not on the right track. The current policy of reserved seats for women in legislatures seems insufficient to bridge the gender gap in public life. Family or spousal permission and support are often prerequisites for women to consider running for office and once there, they are disproportionately targeted with abuse and threats of violence, particularly online. Ultimately, this is reflective of the strength of long-standing prejudices against women in leadership roles and the unique pressures to which women in positions of power are exposed to, discouraging them from pursuing careers in politics. This indicates that more must be done policy-wise to directly confront the prejudices that women continue to face.