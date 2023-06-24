SECP holds symposium

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has organised a two-day symposium on corporate supervision and regulatory actions, a statement said on Friday.

The first day of the symposium saw members of the judiciary take the stage and address on key challenges and opportunities pertaining to the corporate sector of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, SECP chairman Akif Saeed said, “We aim to build a strong and growing corporate sector that is attractive to both domestic and foreign investors, ensuring economic stability and prosperity for our nation.”

Justice Shahid Karim, Justice (R) Hamid Ali Shah, and Barrister Iftikharuddin Riaz highlighted the developments in Company Law, the need for upgrading the procedures under the law, and discussed new concepts.

IHC advocates Syed Bulent Sohail and Umer Ejaz Gilani presented a case study on the empirical analysis of Company Court judgments and shared recommendations on the subject.