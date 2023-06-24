SECP holds symposium

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has organised a two-day symposium on corporate supervision and regulatory actions, a statement said on Friday.
The first day of the symposium saw members of the judiciary take the stage and address on key challenges and opportunities pertaining to the corporate sector of Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, SECP chairman Akif Saeed said, “We aim to build a strong and growing corporate sector that is attractive to both domestic and foreign investors, ensuring economic stability and prosperity for our nation.”
Justice Shahid Karim, Justice (R) Hamid Ali Shah, and Barrister Iftikharuddin Riaz highlighted the developments in Company Law, the need for upgrading the procedures under the law, and discussed new concepts.
IHC advocates Syed Bulent Sohail and Umer Ejaz Gilani presented a case study on the empirical analysis of Company Court judgments and shared recommendations on the subject.
LAHORE: Faysal Bank Limited , in collaboration with ConnectHear, has launched a model branch for persons with...
KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited at...
KARACHI: German pharma major Bayer on Friday rebuffed reports of the company’s exit from Pakistan, stating it was...
London: UK private-sector growth has slowed to a three-month low as soaring interest rates and stubbornly high...
LAHORE: Inflation has ruined the purchasing power of the common man. At the same time, the resultant decline in...
ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira weakened as much as 3.3 percent to a record low on Friday, extending losses a day after the...