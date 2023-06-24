FBL launches branch for PWDs

LAHORE: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), in collaboration with ConnectHear, has launched a model branch for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Johar Town, Lahore, a statement said on Friday.

The bank launched the branch for individuals with hearing impairments.

According to details, the branch will offer assistance to the hearing-impaired community and ConnectHear will provide training and sensitivity workshops to assist the bank staff.

Amjad Saqib, founder of Akhuwat Foundation, was the chief guest at the launch event took a tour of the branch specially designed for people with disabilities. He appreciated the initiative to make financial services accessible for all.