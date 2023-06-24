VIS reaffirms entity ratings of ZTBL

KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) at ‘AAA/A-1+’ (Triple A/A-One Plus), a statement said on Friday.

“The medium to long-term rating of ‘AAA’ denotes highest credit quality, the risk factors are negligible, being only slightly more than for risk-free debt of Government of Pakistan (GoP) debt,” VIS said in a statement.

The short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ denotes highest certainty of timely payment, short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and/or access to alternative sources of funds, is outstanding and safety is just below risk-free Pakistan’s short-term obligations, according to VIS.

The outlook on the assigned rating is ‘Stable.”

The ratings assigned to ZTBL take into account the implicit support of the government being the sole shareholder of the bank. The ratings incorporate the fundamental role of ZTBL in the overall ecosystem of the country since the bank remains the principal development finance institution used as an agricultural financing arm by the government.

The bank operates through 501 branches, which are governed by 31 zonal offices. Out of the total branch network, the number of Islamic branches stood at 15 as of June 20, 2023.