Cement sales likely to fall 16pc in FY23

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total cement sales are expected to decline 16 percent to 44.58 million tonnes in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to 52.89 million tonnes recorded the previous year, mainly hit by an economic slowdown in the country, a brokerage report stated on Friday.

Construction activities in the country have slowed down over the last year on a steep surge in materials’ prices amid skyrocketing inflation reaching 38 percent in May 2023.

Political and economic uncertainty is also a factor contributing to the decline in local cement sales, which are expected to shrink by 16 percent to 40.02 million tonnes from 47.64 million tonnes in FY22.

Cement export sales likely to decline 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) on the back of global economic slowdown and uncompetitive export prices due to higher domestic production cost, according to Topline Securities.

In June 2023, total cement dispatches are expected to down around 23 percent YoY, with local sales likely to be down by 30 percent YoY. The decline can be attributed to the overall economic slowdown.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, total cement sales in June 2023 are expected to increase by 2 percent, reaching 4 million tonnes. Local dispatches are anticipated to rise by 2 percent MoM to 3.5 million tonnes in June.

The limited growth can be attributed to lower working days on Eid holidays in the month.

Exports of cement during June 2023 are expected to increase by 100 percent YoY and 7 percent MoM, reaching 0.57 million tonnes on a 10 percent decline in average coal prices during the month.

This takes average daily sales of the sector to 135k tonnes/day in June 2023.

“It is worth noting that the decline in coal prices in recent months has made exports viable once again, and we anticipate that the upward trend in exports will continue,” the report said.

Industry utilisation during June 2023 is anticipated to clock in at 59 percent, with FY23 average of around 54 percent.

As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statics, cement retail prices in June 2023 averaged at Rs1,123/bag in the North, an increase of Rs30/bag from May 2023. In the South, average cement prices clocked in at Rs1,166/bag, no change from May 2023.