Freelancers crucial to lure in foreign investment

KARACHI: Self-employed individuals and freelancers are crucial for luring in foreign investment and boosting Pakistan’s information technology sector and IT exports, said Tufail Ahmed Khan, CEO of the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PALFA) in an interview with The News.

Q. What do you have to say about the freelance market in Pakistan?

A. The freelance market in Pakistan is undergoing a progressive expansion, driven by heightened awareness and abundant opportunities within the country. Presently, a staggering 3.5 million freelancers are actively providing their services to both local and international clients, positioning Pakistan as an impressive contender, ranking 4th globally on prominent freelance platforms.

Independent contractors in Pakistan have made commendable contributions to the nation’s foreign exchange earnings. As per the Pakistan Economic Survey for FY2023, freelance professionals have significantly bolstered the country’s economy, contributing approximately $269.8 million through remittances between July and March. Within this total, the IT sector accounts for a notable $156.9 million, while the non-IT sector contributes a substantial $112.9 million. These earnings not only underscore the impact of Pakistani freelancers on the global market but also highlight their positive influence on remote and rural communities within the country.

Q. What challenges do local freelancers in Pakistan face?

A. Local freelancers in Pakistan encounter certain challenges that can affect their overall work environment and professional experience. However, it is essential to acknowledge that measures are being taken to address these obstacles and enhance the working conditions for freelancers. While the recent budget has introduced tax breaks for freelancers, further improvements can be pursued.

Regarding foreign exchange transactions, it is imperative for freelancers to effectively leverage the available options offered by leading banks.

By harnessing these banking services optimally, freelancers can ensure seamless transactions and streamline the management of their international earnings.

On June 24, PAFLA will hold a conference to explore the challenges faced by freelancers in Pakistan, outline potential solutions, and highlight new prospects. For this reason, it is important for us that freelancers and other stakeholders upcountry also benefit, and for this purpose, a second conference is being planned for Lahore for July.

Q. How might the self-employed or freelancers contribute to increasing foreign investments in Pakistan’s IT sector and IT exports?

A. Self-employed individuals and freelancers play a pivotal role in attracting foreign investments and bolstering Pakistan’s IT sector and IT exports. Their entrepreneurial acumen and specialised skills empower them to deliver impeccable work that aligns precisely with the unique requirements of international clients. Through consistent demonstrations of expertise and the provision of exceptional services, freelancers cultivate a positive reputation for Pakistan’s IT sector, transforming it into a compelling destination for foreign investors.

Furthermore, freelancers actively engage in international collaborations and projects, fostering a culture of collaborative innovation and robust networking. Such collaborations facilitate the exchange of ideas, cutting-edge technology, and best practices, thereby augmenting the competitiveness of Pakistan’s IT sector.

The cost-effective solutions offered by freelancers also resonate with foreign investors seeking reliable and affordable IT services, further bolstering their interest in investing in Pakistan.

Q. Has Pakistan’s freelancer community benefited from the recently announced budget for the fiscal year 2023–24?

A. The recently announced budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 has provided certain benefits to the freelancer community in Pakistan, such as tax breaks. While these measures are a step in the right direction, there is potential for further support.

To enhance the growth and development of freelancers, it would be beneficial to explore additional options, such as allocating funds for training and up-skilling programmes. These initiatives would contribute to the capacity building and professional development of freelancers, particularly in cities beyond the major metropolitan areas, thus fostering a more inclusive and thriving freelance ecosystem.