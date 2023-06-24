Rupee ends flat in interbank market

KARACHI: The rupee held steady against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday amid matching demand and supply of dollars, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 286.74 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 286.73.

In the open market, the domestic currency gained 1 rupee to close at 291 to the dollar.

“The demand for US dollars was met by an equal supply of dollars in the market, keeping the local currency stable,” said a currency dealer.

“With only three trading days left until the end of the current fiscal year, it is expected that the rupee would hold steady,” the dealer added.

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, where he met with the IMF's managing director. The Prime Minister gave an outline of the important reforms the nation has implemented during their conversation and asked for help in completing the 9th review of the current programme. Even while the completion of the 9th review would result in the country getting $1 billion from the IMF, it does not ensure that funds will be made available from other bilateral and multilateral partners as the present programme will end in a week, leaving the country once more without the programme.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $482 million to $3.536 billion in the week ending June 16. However, according to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country received $300 million from China this week.