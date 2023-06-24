Imran skips NAB inquiry in Toshakhana case again

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again failed to appear before the investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau in Rawalpindi for the Toshakhana case.

According to sources, although Imran Khan did not personally appear before the NAB team, his lawyer submitted a reply stating that he was unable to attend on Friday due to his scheduled appearance at the Lahore High Court.

The sources said that a written communication was sent to the NAB, Rawalpindi, stating that Imran Khan has already denied the allegations against him and is prepared to appear on July 4.

Previously, the NAB, Rawalpindi, had summoned Imran Khan twice in connection with the Toshakhana case, but he did not attend, and now he has skipped his appearance for the third time as well.