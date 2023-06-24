Caltex, Be Energy inaugurates first flagship fuel station

LAHORE: The first Caltex-branded service station was recently inaugurated in Lahore. Caltex has an 80-year legacy in Pakistan, and Chevron recently re-entered the retail fuels business through a trademark license agreement with Be Energy Limited (BE).

Through this partnership with BE, we plan to build a network of more than 400 Caltex-branded fuel stations in the country. With the growing network of Caltex fuel stations, we can ensure our customers are never far from the Caltex Star.

The newly inaugurated service station represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and customer-centric services. Together, the two companies are committed to delivering a seamless fuelling experience to the customers in Pakistan.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Mr. Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman and General Manager of Chevron Pakistan, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Be Energy for the opening of our first service station in Lahore. Together, we aim to revolutionize the service station experience. ”

Javed Alam, Managing Director of Be Energy Pakistan, expressed his excitement on the re-entry of Caltex brand in the fuels retailing business in Pakistan. He said, Be Energy would aggressively expand the Caltex branded fuel stations network in the country.”