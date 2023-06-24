Seminar on development sector held

Rawalpindi: A group of students from Fatima Jinnah Women's University (FJWU), Department of Public Administration participated in a seminar facilitated by USAID/Pakistan on 'Development Sector and Auditing Mechanisms.
The seminar was not only a learning exposure for the students but also a chance to meet and interact with USAID leadership and learn about the US Government’s educational exchange programs.
FJWU is one of USAID/ Pakistan's participating universities under two ongoing projects: USAID’s Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program and the Higher Education System Strengthening Activity.
ISLAMABAD: A high-quality antivenom provides the best available treatment for approximately 5.4 million people bitten...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again failed to appear before the investigation...
LAHORE: The first Caltex-branded service station was recently inaugurated in Lahore. Caltex has an 80-year legacy in...
Rawalpindi: Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other...
Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for further promoting bilateral economic, trade and cultural...
Islamabad: The Benazir Income Support Programme has disbursed a total of Rs23 billion among 2.5 million deserving...