Seminar on development sector held

Rawalpindi: A group of students from Fatima Jinnah Women's University (FJWU), Department of Public Administration participated in a seminar facilitated by USAID/Pakistan on 'Development Sector and Auditing Mechanisms.

The seminar was not only a learning exposure for the students but also a chance to meet and interact with USAID leadership and learn about the US Government’s educational exchange programs.

FJWU is one of USAID/ Pakistan's participating universities under two ongoing projects: USAID’s Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program and the Higher Education System Strengthening Activity.