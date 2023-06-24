NAB chief vows to remain apolitical, pledges reforms

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Nazir Ahmed has said that extensive efforts are underway to bring about further reforms and improvements in the NAB.

The aim is to enhance the bureau’s effectiveness and efficiency in its mission to eradicate corruption and address the grievances of the people. Speaking at a ceremony where cheques were distributed among the affected individuals of four housing societies, the chairman said it is NAB’s responsibility to transparently deliver the recovered funds to the rightful recipients.He acknowledged the significant contributions made by NAB’s Lahore region to the fight against corruption.

The region has successfully recovered billions of rupees in various scams related to the housing sector, forex trading, and other fraudulent activities, returning the money to the affected individuals. Nazir Ahmed said that the NAB has directly recovered Rs54 billion and indirectly recovered Rs200 billion. Additionally, over the past 15 to 20 years, the NAB has facilitated direct recoveries of approximately Rs100 billion.

He acknowledged that the NAB had previously faced severe criticism and attempts to politicise its operations, using it as a tool for political engineering.

To restore its reputation and take decisive action against corruption, the NAB is now implementing reforms to overcome any issues or anomalies.

The chairman emphasised the NAB’s commitment to improving Pakistan’s corruption index at the global level. However, he said there is a decline in Pakistan’s position in international corruption indexes over the past few years, highlighting the need for concerted efforts.

The NAB is adopting a victim-driven policy to address issues faced by people dealing with its officials and corruption scams. To facilitate this, a monthly “Kutcheri” or “Bethak” system will be introduced to the Lahore region.

The first session will be held on the last Friday of June, where NAB officers will listen to people’s grievances and propose measures for their resolution.

The chairman reiterated the NAB’s apolitical nature, saying that its sole focus is on combating corruption and corrupt elements until complete elimination is achieved. “Taking action against corruption, white-collar crimes, and other offences and the importance of amending or upgrading existing laws related to corruption and corrupt practices to effectively create a business-friendly environment are a top priority. Existing laws are currently under review, and amendments will be made as necessary.”

We believe in delivering more results and engaging in less projection to facilitate the people as early as possible,” said the chairman. He stressed that the investments of traders, businessmen, investors, and the public would be protected at all costs.

The NAB is developing a mechanism to prevent fraud and corruption in the housing scheme sector, with the intention of establishing a regulator beyond just buyers and developers.

The chairman commended the performance of the NAB Lahore team in effectively resolving cases and recovering funds from the accused. He expressed his intention to reward the team officials.

Furthermore, he directed the NAB officials to expedite case resolutions, aiming for months rather than years, to ensure timely justice for the people. Constructive criticism for the betterment of the NAB is encouraged, while negative propaganda is discouraged.

Prior to the ceremony, the NAB chairman distributed cheques among the affected individuals from four housing societies.

Punjab IGP Usman Anwar was also present at the occasion. Earlier in the day, he visited the Lahore Corps Commander House.