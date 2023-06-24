We should go for elections on time: Kaira

LALAMUSA/MULTAN: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said assemblies will be dissolved after they complete their constitutional term.

“We have no justification for extending the duration of assemblies. There is a justification within the Constitution to extend the term of assemblies, but it can be extended if the situation in the country becomes extremely difficult. Currently, there is no such situation and we should go for timely elections.”

He expressed these views while talking to media during a visit to his constituency. He said if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not participate in the next elections due to some legal issue, that was a different matter, but no one should be stopped by force. Most of those who left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are the same people who joined the PTI in 2018 by sitting on Jahangir Tareen’s jet.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists in Multan, Kaira said all answers had been clearly given to the Jamaat-e-Islami regarding the local body elections in Karachi. There was no majority of any party.

Referring to elections in Azad Kashmir, he said re-polling under police protection could be ensured. Kashmiris have kept the Kashmir issue alive with their sacrifices. By celebrating the Kashmir Day, they highlighted the Kashmir issue around the world. PPP office-bearers Khwaja Rizwan Alam, Sheikh Umair Akram, Sheikh Owais, Sheikh Amjad Hanif, Umar Gujjar and others were present.