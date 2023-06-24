27 human traffickers held as FIA launches countrywide crackdown

ISLAMABAD: Continuing the countrywide crackdown, the North Region of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has hunted down 27 alleged human traffickers, its spokesman said on Friday.

Four of the alleged traffickers have been arrested from Islamabad Zone and 23 from the Lahore Zone. The countrywide crackdown has been launched in the wake of Greece boat tragedy.

When contacted, Director General FIA Mohsin Butt said elimination of human trafficking mafia was his top priority.

“The onslaught on the gangs involved in such crimes has been extended to other countries with the help of National Central Bureau (NCB), Interpol Pakistan,” he concluded.

“70 cases have been registered against the people involved in the Greece incident,” the spokesman said, adding that the Anti Human Trafficking Circle, Lahore had lodged six cases, Gujrat Circle 20 cases, Gujranwala Circle 34 and Islamabad Zone and Faisalabad six cases against the people involved in human trade.

“Islamabad, Faisalabad and Lahore Zones supervised the operations,” the spokesman said.

“178 DNA samples have been collected from the families for identification of people who died in the Greece boat tragedy,” the spokesman said.

The investigating agency has widened the net against the human smuggling mafia to the other countries. The National Central Bureau (NCB), Interpol Pakistan has arrested a suspect from Oman and shifted him to Islamabad. Kamran Hanif was wanted by the Mandi Bahauddin police in different cases, the spokesman said, adding that the Mandi police had lodged a written request with the FIA.

The department concerned of the NCB had issued a Red Notice and managed to arrest the suspect.