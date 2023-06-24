Protective bail granted to Imran, his wife

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday granted protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in two different cases registered against them by the Anti-Corruption Establishment. Imran Khan, along with his wife, appeared before the court.

The counsel informed the court that his clients are ready to cooperate with the investigation but expressed concerns over the possibility of arrest. The court granted protective bail to the couple until June 26.