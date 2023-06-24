Wapda, UAE sign 2 MoUs

LAHORE: The Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates here on Friday.

The MoUs were signed by Chairman Wapda Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) and Sheikh Maktoum on behalf of their organizations. The first MoU is aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation between the two offices to explore investment opportunities for Wapda’s small hydel power stations including 1MW-Renala, 22 MW-Rasul, 13.2 MW-Chichokimalian and 13.8 MW-Nandipur. The second MoU is related to exploring investment opportunities for the energy sector of Pakistan, specifically for development of a floating solar power project. Under the MoUs, both organizations will work together to assess the technical and economic feasibility of these projects and develop a plan for their implementation.