Ganga Ram to be made a state-of-the-art hospital

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Ganga Ram Hospital here on Friday.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Fatima Jinnah Medical College Principal Prof Dr Noreen Akmal, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Aamir Saleem and others were present. Dr Javed Akram visited the emergency of Ganga Ram Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities there. He also chaired an important meeting. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the emergency conditions of Ganga Ram Hospital were slightly better. Provision of better treatment facilities to patients is the government’s first priority. It would be compulsory for all medical superintendents to visit their hospital daily in the evening, he added.

Ganga Ram Hospital will be made a state-of-the-art hospital, he said and added the supply of medicines was being ensured in government hospitals. He said, ‘I am visiting government hospitals across the province on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Punjab Cabinet is working with hundred percent good intentions for the betterment of the people. By pointing out the shortcomings in the government hospitals, we will bring improvements for the patients. All MS should realise their responsibility and create facilities for the patients. A patient should not face any problem in any government hospital of the province. These government hospitals are running with public taxes. Male hostel for PGRs will be established in Fatima Jinnah Medical University. In order to facilitate the patients, if the AC of the MS room has to be installed in the ward, it will be installed.’ Meanwhile, A six-member committee, comprising senior health professionals from both public and private sectors, has been constituted to finalise framework for the grading of the licenced hospitals of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) within a month. This was decided at a PHC meeting which was attended by heads of medical teaching institutions and other leading health professionals with PHC CEO Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz in the chair.

For the committee, three members, including Dr Omar Aziz Rana, Dr Sabir Malik and Dr Haroon Latif from the private sector, and three members, including University of Child Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Masood Sadiq, FJMU Assistant Professor Dr Shahid Latif and Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Prof Nadeem Hafeez Butt from the public sector were nominated.