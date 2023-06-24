IPP working on party manifesto

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has expedited the process to prepare the party manifesto as the second consecutive meeting of the committee was held here on Friday.

The Manifesto Committee met with President Abdul Aleem Khan in the chair. The manifesto committee deliberated over the development of both agriculture and industrial sectors. Suggestions were given by the participants to promote both the sectors. Poverty alleviation and promoting democratic norms will be included in the key points of the manifesto. The meeting was attended by IPP Secretary General Aamir Kayani, Ishaq Khaqwani, Naurez Shakoor, Nazir Ahmad, Murad Raas, Saeedul Hassan, Khalid Mehmood and Ajmal Cheema. “For the first time in the history of Pakistan, we’ll unveil a manifesto that will be the true representation of the people of this country,” said Aleem, adding that the whole nation would put in effort to make Pakistan strong both economically and socially. Earlier in the day, Mehmood Maulvi was appointed IPP president of Sindh chapter. The appointment was made by Kayani after having consultations with patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem.