BISP temporarily suspends disbursements amid heatwave

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has decided to temporarily suspend cash disbursements to beneficiaries on 24th and 25th June in response to the ongoing heatwave.

This decision has been taken in the best interest of protecting precious lives, particularly women and children, from potential harm and inconvenience.

The move to close cash disbursements from the designated campsites comes after careful consideration of recommendations from the relevant authorities.

Despite adequate arrangements made by the BISP in coordination with the provincial/regional governments and partner banks, it has been determined that the existing measures may not be sufficient to ensure the convenient and safe delivery of funds to the beneficiaries during the heatwave.

Cash disbursement on the same campsites will be resumed on Monday 26th June and will continue until 28th June across the country.

The arrangements for disbursements will remain the same as those implemented on Friday, the 23rd June, 2023.

As of 6pm on Friday, over 2.9 million beneficiaries were served, with an impressive amount of Rs26.12 billion disbursed from the campsites established nationwide.