 
close
Saturday June 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Portal for approval of housing schemes

By Our Correspondent
June 24, 2023

LAHORE: E-Khidmat centres by PITB has launched another portal for online approval of affordable housing schemes for the convenience of the general public. Now approval of affordable housing schemes of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) will be online.