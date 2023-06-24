Distortions in salaries, perks of public sector departments

ISLAMABAD: As the severe financial crunch continues, there have been serious distortions in salaries, perks and privileges of different public sector departments.

In one such classic example, the PS to Director General (DG), Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), has been drawing monthly pay and allowances of Rs897,803. The salary of PS to DG FMU is more than the MP-1 scale, clearly indicating that there are serious distortions in the pay and allowances structure of different public sector departments.

There is another interesting point that all those officials who have been brought from their parent institution of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on deputation for working in the FMU for certain period are enjoying monthly salary and allowances much higher than those who were brought into the FMU on deputation from other institutions and departments.

Official documents reveal that the salary and allowances drawn by the director general FMU stand at Rs5,283,089 per month. The DG FMU has been brought into the FMU from the SBP for a period of three years, starting from 6-7-2020 and now the tenure is nearing expiry. The director (FMU-5) has been drawing salary and allowances to the tune of Rs1,095,564 per month. This position has been given to the SBP official since 2008.

The additional director (FMU-4) is getting monthly salary and allowances of Rs701,460 per month with effect from 22-01-2019. For the post of additional director, this position has been granted an extension of one year. The additional director, who has been brought on deputation from a spy agency, is drawing monthly salary and allowances of Rs319,060 with effect from 13-09-2021. This position was filled for a two-year period.

The deputy director (FMU-3) has been drawing monthly salary and allowances of Rs324,176 since 23-01-2019 for a period of three years. The extension of two years was sought for his tenure.

Interestingly, the PS to DG FMU (FMU-2) has been drawing monthly salary and allowances of Rs897,803 with effect from 21-07-2020. The total salary and allowances bill of these posts of FMU stood at Rs8,621,152 per month.

There has been continuous heart burning within different public sector departments as some are getting higher pays and perks and some are deprived of such facility. The provision of executive allowance has increased the severity of the situation as FBR officers are struggling for securing allowances up to the same level as of other ministries and departments officers.