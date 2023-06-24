German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

BONN: The German parliament on Friday finally passed a new immigration law reform designed to encourage more people from outside the European Union to come to Germany for work.

“This draft law secures prosperity in Germany,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) said as she presented the government’s plan in the chamber in the morning, though she added that it would only work if the bureaucratic hurdles were dismantled during its implementation. “It’s unacceptable that you have to fill in 17 different applications to bring a new care worker into the country,” she said.

The biggest opposition party, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) alliance, welcomed some of the government’s ideas, though they criticized plans to lower the qualification hurdles for foreign workers. According to Andrea Lindholz of the CSU, plans to lower the level of German language skills necessary would only encourage low-skilled workers.

Lindholz argued that the new law would do nothing to address what she called the main problem, bureaucratic bottlenecks such as over-long procedures at foreign consulates.

She also said that the plans to open opportunities for asylum seekers who were already in the country ran the risk of “turning the asylum process into a kind of state-financed job-seeking opportunity in Germany.”

Norbert Kleinwächter of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), delivered a fiery rebuttal to the draft law, suggesting that the government’s plan would turn Germany into a “junk country” (Ramschland).

“What you have put together in a 100-page draft law could be summed up in one sentence,” he said. “Everyone gets in, but no one gets thrown out.” Lamya Kaddor of the Green Party rejected the AfD’s criticisms, saying that speaking German was not the most important prerequisite for working in Germany. “You integrate best when you have to speak German at work — ever noticed?” she sarcastically asked the right-wing ranks in the house. “This is finally, finally, really good news for this country. In the competition with other successful countries of immigration like the US or Canada, we have made some crucial steps forward,” she said.

The Free Democratic Party (FDP), which represents the neoliberal part of the German government’s three-party coalition, underlined the economic benefits they believe the new law will bring. “It’s ridiculous that it’s easier in Germany today to emigrate into the asylum system than the job market,” said the FDP’s Konstantin Kuhle. “We’re turning that round with this law.”