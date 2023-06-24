Electoral rolls: At 32.6m, voters in 26-35 age bracket form largest group

ISLAMABAD: As many as 32,659,604 (32.6m) registered voters fall in the age bracket of 26 and 35, making the largest group among the overall database of 125,963,598 (125.9m) voters.

According to the electoral rolls released on May 31, the 26-35 years old voters are followed by 27,764,245 (27.7m) registered voters, falling in the age group of 36 and 45. The youngest group of voters, i.e. between 18 and 25, occupies the third place among the total number of voters and their number is 23,437,469.(23.4m)

Voters between the age group of 46 and 55 make up the fourth group and their number stands at 18,119,086, (18m) followed by the age-wise senior most group of voters i.e. 66 years of age and above and their number is 12,090,830 (12m).

The smallest group of voters falls in the age bracket of 56-65 and their strength stands at 1,189,364(1.1m).

Hence, the voters from 18 years to 45 years dominate the overall voters database with their number standing at 83,861,318 (83m) while the remaining voters are in the age group of 46 and above and their total number is 42,102,280 (42m).

The Election Commission has called upon the public to get their votes registered before July 13 as the electoral rolls would freeze after this date.