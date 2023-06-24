US delegation meets Khadija Shah at Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: A delegation of United States officials met Khadija Salman Shah, a prominent fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist who was arrested in connection with the May 9 violence at the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

According to sources, the meeting duration, approximately for an hour, focused on legal aspects related to Shah’s release. It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Interior had granted permission for the US consul general, Lahore, to access Shah due to her dual citizenship. This facilitated the meeting between the US officials and detained PTI activist, allowing a discussion surrounding her case and potential avenues for resolution. “We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, confirming Shah’s dual nationality. He indicated that more US citizens had been arrested. “Whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair-trial guarantees owed to these detainees,” Patel said. Earlier this month, the United States had called on Pakistan to grant consular access to Shah. The State Department had said its diplomats had no access to Shah, the founder of the luxury fashion brand Elan. “We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her,” Patel told reporters. He indicated that more US citizens had been arrested. “Whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair-trial guarantees owed to these detainees,” Patel said.