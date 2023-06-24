Titan submersible imploded in milliseconds as worst fears realised, expert says

NEW YORK CITY: An expert has suggested the five men in the submersible most likely had an immediate death, foreign media reported.

It comes as the US Coast Guard announced that a “debris field” has been found in the search area for the Titan submersible that went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreck Sunday, with five people on board.

In a chilling statement, the expert suggested that the term “debris field” implies that there have been no survivors and claimed the submarine most likely imploded.

David Mearns, a rescue expert who is friends with two of the men onboard, told Sky News: “They don’t use phrases like ‘debris field’ unless there’s no chance of a recovery of the men alive.

“A debris field implies a break-up of the submersible... that really sort of indicates what is the worst-case scenario, which is a catastrophic failure and generally that’s an implosion.”

However, the expert claimed that in that case, at least the death of the people on board must have happened instantly, and the description of a “debris field” is an important use of phrase.

He told the broadcaster: “A debris field implies there’s a break-up of the submersible and at that depth, because we know that they lost communications at around 3,300m… so that really indicates what is the worst case scenario which is a catastrophe failure, an implosion.”

He added: “The only saving grace is that it would have been immediate -- literally in milliseconds -- and the men wouldn’t have known what was happening.”

Mearns told how he received a WhatsApp from someone “directly connected” to the ships involved in the search, who told him “a landing frame and rear cover from the submersible” was recovered. “There is a WhatsApp group between ourselves and the explorers club, that we have all been connected to as soon as this happened, and our President is directly connected to the ships that are out there, and the message they are telling me ‘if you are talking about debris, it was a landing frame and rear cover from the submersible’.” He added: “So again, this is a very unconventional submarine, that rear cover is that pointy end of it, and the landing frame is the little frame that it seems to sit on, and that is how its docked into the landing bit, so that confirms it’s the submersible.” The Titan was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic — but experts have emphasized that was an imprecise approximation to begin with and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air. And it’s not known if they survived since the sub’s disappearance.

Now the attention of the world is turning to the potential recovery of the wreck of the Titan submersible and the victims. The 21-ft Titan lost contact with its mother ship Sunday as it descended roughly 12,500 feet toward the ocean floor -- where pieces of the vessel were found by a remote-operated rescue submarine near the wreck of the liner.