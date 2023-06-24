Imran has made himself Altaf Hussain of this era: IPP

ISLAMABAD: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the former prime minister Imran Khan is in trouble today due to his stubbornness, egoism and wrong policies, and the wrong advice by “Gang of five”, which surrounded him during his government, resulted in consequences.

“I have worked with six prime ministers. Imran Khan had no political vision,” she said while talking with the journalist on assuming her new responsibility of IPP secretary information here on Friday.

Accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for spoiling all the affairs in his government, she said the group of five kept driving Imran Khan on the wrong path.

She said Imran has made himself Altaf Hussain of this era. While talking about her party, Firdous said on Jahangir Tareen’s return from London after Eid, important decisions will be taken on party manifesto and other issues. “The party will be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan after Eidul Azha,” she said.

She said “Gang of Five”, which included Azam Khan, Shahzad Akbar, Shahbaz Gill, Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi, gave wrong advice to the former prime minister and clashed with the institutions.

Firdous said that when she was the minister of information, at that time the incident of Osama bin Laden’s death took place, after which there were some incidents, and the former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani gave a speech in the National Assembly that decided his days on the post. “Before that speech I was told to alert the media that the prime minister have an important speech, and he delivered a threatening speech. “Shahbaz Bhatti was sitting on the seat next to me and at that time and I told him that he [Gilani] is making his way for ouster from his post,” she said.

She said no prime minister speaks in such a manner and does not address the institutions, and then he was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

She claimed that after six months of Imran Khan becoming the prime minister, she was given the responsibility of information minister, and had she not played the role of a bridge, the events that happened after three and a half years would have happened immediately.

She was of the view that the information minister plays the role of a bridge between the prime minister, the government and the GHQ and the task is to ensure the protection of national interests and to project the government. “I did not beg anyone to become the minister of information,” she said.