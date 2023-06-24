NP delegation calls on Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz and the National Party (NP) on Friday declared their intention to extend their political collaboration.

A NP delegation, led by former Balochistan chief minister Abdul Malik Baloch, called on Maryam, during which the country’s political situation was highlighted.

Maryam said her party highly valued Balochistan and its people. She said Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif had always worked for the progress of the province. “Balochistan’s progress is vital for the development of the whole country,” she added.