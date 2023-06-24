ECP asks Punjab, KP CMs to ensure neutrality for level playing field

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the caretaker governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to ensure neutrality for impartial and fair elections.

The commission received complaints about political interference into the affairs of the provincial administrations. The ECP sources fear that if such interferences are not checked and impartiality of the caretaker governments is compromised, it would compromise the holding of general elections in a fair, free and impartial manner.

In a letter addressed to caretaker chief ministers of both the provinces, ECP Secretary Omar Hameed Khan said the commission has learnt that certain individuals, contesting candidates and members of political parties are interfering into the working of district administration and the provincial departments.

The letter, issued on 22nd June, reads: “As you are aware that Under Section 230 of the Election Act 2017, the role and duties of the caretaker government is to maintain neutrality and impartiality during the period and ensure equal treatment and provide level playing field to all the political parties and other stakeholders. The caretaker government is also required to be non-controversial and assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in accordance with the Constitution and the laws.

“It has been learnt that certain individuals, potential contesting candidates and members of political parties are interfering into the working of district and divisional administrations and various departments,” the letter added.

It said, “The Election Commission expects the caretaker government to perform its duties as per the legal mandate and to keep a check on the subordinate offices and field formations i.e. district and divisions.”

The ECP sources, when approached, did not share the specifics of complaints it has received from both the provinces. “These are just general complaints,” said a source.

Following the dissolution of the Punjab and KPK assemblies by the then PTI-supported chief ministers early this year, the Supreme Court had announced 14th of May as the election date in Punjab. However, it did not happen because of the reluctance of PDM government, parliament, provincial caretaker governments and military authorities.

The caretaker governments in both the provinces are continuing beyond 90 days tenure because of delay in elections in these provinces. Now the elections are expected in October or November this year, which means the tenure of these caretaker governments will further prolong.

Questions are being raised by political parties about the neutrality of these governments. The Punjab caretaker government in particular is criticised the most.

Not only the PTI criticises the Punjab caretaker government and holds it responsible for the party’s persecution, the PPP, which is a coalition partner in the PDM’s federal government, was also heard recently complaining about its support to the PMLN and ignoring PPP.

In the case of KP, it is generally said that the provincial administration is more under the influence of the governor than the interim chief minister. The KP governor belongs to the JUIF, which is a coalition partner in the PDM government at the Centre.