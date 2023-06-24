Justice Isa explains why he didn’t want to be part of 9-member bench

KARACHI: A note written by Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa related to the nine-member bench hearing petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts was removed from the Supreme Court website on Friday, hours after it had been uploaded.

In a detailed 30-page note, Justice Isa had explained why he had refused to be part of the larger nine-member bench constituted to hear the petitions regarding military court trials of civilians; why the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023 had to be resolved before he could be part of SC benches; how Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had never opposed his stance on the matter and had instead chosen to never even respond to him; and that he [Justice Isa] was not recusing himself from hearing cases regarding military courts.

According to Justice Isa’s now-disappeared note, he had received “the Supplementary Cause List 2023/316” at his residence on the evening of June 21, 2023, at approximately 8pm. The list had detailed the formation of a larger bench comprising nine members, including Justice Isa, and had scheduled a hearing for four constitutional petitions for June 22 at 11:45am. Justice Isa says that this was hardly enough time to review the petitions. In the note, Justice Isa has questioned why the chronological order of the constitutional petitions filed was not followed and the last petition (filed by former CJ Jawwad S Khawaja) was placed first in order. Furthermore, he notes that the formation of the bench was done without consultation with himself and senior judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The note says that under the SC Practice and Procedure Bill,2023 a bench in the SC has to be formed by a committee constituting the CJ and the next two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, adding that not only does the SC Practice and Procedure Bill stand suspended, but no date has been set to hear the matter either.

The note also says that a regular practice by former chief justices -- of conferring and consulting with senior judges of the court [while forming benches etc] -- has been done away with by the current chief justice and not just Justice Isa but even the next senior-most judge, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, had not been consulted in this matter.

To illustrate his points, Justice Isa says that in an August 20, 2021 case brought forward by journalists regarding journalists’ rights, Justice Isa had taken notice of the issue and placed it for further hearing for Aug 26, 2021. He writes that Justice Bandial had instead gone on to form a bench led by the CJ himself, without including any judge from the bench that had taken notice of the matter. Justice Isa says that the CJ-led bench had then gotten an order written by Justice Muneeb Akhtar, a judge junior to Justice Isa, that only the CJ had the right to take notice under Article 184(3) [the said article sets out the SC’s original jurisdiction powers and enables it to assume jurisdiction in matters involving a question of “public importance” in the context of “enforcement of any of the fundamental rights” granted to citizens]. Justice Isa writes that, interestingly, the matter under concern -- journalists’ rights -- wasn’t addressed even though the order by Justice Akhtar had rejected Justice Isa’s 15-page notice in the case.

According to Justice Isa’s note, it is bizarre that judges’ verdicts are rejected by registrars. He cites the example of SC Registrar Ishrat Ali’s circular of March 31, 2023 rejecting Justice Isa’s verdict. The note adds that on April 4, 2023 the SC had constituted a bench, given an order the same day, and recalled Justice Isa’s order of March 29, 2023 [wherein he and Justice Aminuddin Khan had ordered the postponement of all suo-motu matters]. Justice Isa says that since he had already used the power of original jurisdiction, the SC could only use review powers in that case but that it did not do so which is why Justice Isa was compelled to issue a note on April 8, 2023 saying that the April 4 order of the SC could not be termed an order. That nine-page note, writes Justice Isa, however disappeared from the SC website within a day of being published there.

The note says that on May 16 (2023), Chief Justice Bandial had asked Justice Isa how long he was going to continue his chamber work. Justice Isa writes that he had replied with a five-page note the next day, once again reminding the chief justice of the SC Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023. Justice Isa adds that CJ Bandial may be the best person to answer his own question since he is heading the bench that is supposed to listen to the petitions regarding the SC Practice and Procedure Bill.

Moving on to the audio leaks issue, Justice Isa’s note says that the federal government had constituted a three-member commission to look into the audio leaks issue. The commission was to be headed by Justice Isa. The note says that the SC heard petitions against the inquiry commission and on May 26, 2023 a bench under CJ Bandial suspended the federal government notification regarding the commission and also stopped the commission from working. Justice Isa writes that this was done despite the fact that the CJ’s mother in law’s audio leak was also to be under review in the inquiry.

Justice Isa explains in his note that: “Ever since I have been part of the SC (Sep 5, 2014), I have not shirked from or refused to hear any case other than any case in which my family or friends are involved or a case in which my verdicts as CJ of the Balochistan High Court are to be used....I have always tried to look at each case with the same parameters of law and constitution. I am not recusing myself from these hearings [military court trials] but I am of the opinion that till the SC Practice and Procedure Bill is heard I will not be sitting in court....Chief Justice Bandial has not refuted or opposed my opinion...in fact he has chosen to not even reply to my stance.”

Signing off, Justice Isa notes that his fellow judges have been placed in an unnecessary dilemma by the chief justice, and that he is compelled to say “with utmost respect that the Supreme Court of the land cannot be run on the whims of one individual...I feel it is my duty as senior-most judge after the CJ to keep things in the right direction. The Supreme Court and its honourable judges will be able to give justice to the people when no one is sceptical that to give a specific verdict a special bench has been constituted in a specific case or a case has been placed for hearing first for no rational reason.”