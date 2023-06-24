Sanaullah fears 7-member bench order could meet fate of Punjab polls verdict

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a news conference on December 9, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has expressed the apprehension that the order by the seven-member bench may not end up like that of the Punjab election.

Speaking about the Supreme Court hearing petitions challenging the trials of civilians in military courts, Sanaullah told the National Assembly on Friday said that according to the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, a nine-member bench was not constituted by the three senior judges to hear the case regarding military court trials. He said those who approached the Supreme Court to challenge the trial of civilians in military courts were following their political motives. He alleged that the petitioners had met with the leader from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and a senior Supreme Court judge before filing the case, insinuating that the bench formation had been discussed during the meeting. Sanaullah also mentioned an audio leak, asserting that a desired bench had been formed to secure a favourable decision. The federal minister maintained that the court could not grant a stay on a law that was currently in the process of passage, as doing so would be against the Constitution. The minister stressed the importance of the courts operating within the framework of the law and the country’s Constitution. Rana Sanaullah expressed his expectation that the Supreme Court’s decision on the trial of civilians in military courts should be in line with the aspirations of the Pakistani people. The interior minister stressed the importance of bringing to justice those responsible for attacking military installations and desecrating martyrs’ memorials. He affirmed the nation’s lack of sympathy for the individuals involved in the incidents on May 9 and called for their accountability.

Addressing the National Assembly, he said that out of the 350 Pakistanis on board the boat that capsized in the sea near Greece, only 12 survived. The minister said that 281 affected families in Pakistan have approached the government for assistance, which led to the establishment of a special desk to address their needs. He informed the House that the DNA of 193 families had been taken by the authorities. Additionally, under the Prime Minister’s directives, a special committee, headed by a Grade 22 officer, had been formed to investigate the incident. Providing further details of the recent Greece boat tragedy, the minister said that on June 10 a boat, having a capacity of 400 people, was forced to accommodate 700 individuals. The interior minister said that investigations were underway regarding the use of legal documents and visas by Pakistani nationals travelling to countries like the United Arab Emirates, Libya and Egypt, and then proceeding to Europe on illegal documents.

Sanaullah told the House that amendments have been proposed in certain laws to give exemplary punishment to the elements involved in the heinous crime of human smuggling and put the lives of abroad job seekers at risk. Sanaullah expressed concern that as per the available data of the past five years, no individual involved in this heinous crime had been adequately punished due to loopholes in the relevant laws. The interior minister said it was unfortunate that some apprehended human smugglers got bail from the courts and some patched up with the affected families. He said amendments have been proposed in certain laws to give exemplary punishment to the elements involved in the heinous crime of human smuggling and put the lives of abroad job seekers at risk. He assured the House that any negligence found on the part of officials in Pakistan would not be tolerated. The committee is expected to formulate detailed recommendations, which will subsequently be approved by the government, he added.

The interior minister further accused former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of corruption during his tenure, alleging that he received special favours from the courts.