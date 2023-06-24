Nawaz to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE for three weeks

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set to visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from Saturday, where he is expected to spend Eid with family and perform Umrah.

The former premier confirmed to this reporter that he will be visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia for about three weeks. He will be holding meetings with members of the royal families and local business and community leaders. Hussain Nawaz Sharif also told reporters that Sharif would be going to Dubai and will travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy pilgrimage.

It’s understood that Nawaz Sharif will be joined by PMLN vice president Maryam Nawaz and other family members, including Ishaq Dar, the Finance Minister.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived in London over the weekend after his trip to Paris. Nawaz Sharif will be meeting the prime minister before going to Saudi Arabia. He also spent the previous Eid with family in Saudi Arabia where Maryam Nawaz and other family members joined him in the last days of Ramazan and over Eidul Fitr.

PMLN sources said Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan in the next few months.