Martyred soldiers laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Funeral prayers of soldiers who were martyred in IED explosion in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District, were offered at Bannu and later at their hometowns.

Shaheeds include Sepoy Gul Rauf Shaheed (29, r/o Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Abid Ullah Shaheed (23, r/o Karak) who embraced shahadat on 20 June.

The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours. Senior serving and retired officers/ soldiers, relatives and large number of people attended the funerals. Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs, the ISPR in a statement said.