Amid rising temperatures: Sherry stresses steps ahead of GLOF risks in GB, KP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday emphasised the need for vigilance and precautionary measures among district administrations, local organisations, and communities as temperatures in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were expected to rise by 4-6 degrees above normal.

“This significant temperature increase raised concerns about the heightened risk of flash floods and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in the region,” she said in a news release issued on Thursday.

The minister underscored the utmost importance of prioritising safety, particularly as the upcoming week aligned with the celebration of Eidul Azha, a time when an influx of tourists was expected in the northern regions due to the holidays.

Recognising this increased footfall, she stressed the significance of heeding early warnings and making adequate preparations, and highlighted that it was crucial for individuals to remain attentive and take necessary measures to ensure the wellbeing of both residents and visitors during this festive period.

“Pakistan holds the distinction of having the most extensively glaciated areas in the world outside of the Polar Regions due to its geographical location at the confluence of three mountain ranges, the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindukush.”

She said the alarming scientific warnings have surfaced concerning the future of these glaciers, indicating a projected substantial reduction of 75 percent in their volume by the conclusion of this century.

“Such a significant decline in glacial mass poses a severe threat, as it can result in extreme floodings and water shortages for the communities residing downstream.”

She said the government has acknowledged the risk of GLOFs in its National Climate Change Policy and National Determined Contribution.

“To actively address these challenges, the government partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement the GLOF-II project.”

She said the project aims to enhance community resilience in the face of climate-induced disasters, imparting essential knowledge and skills to enable communities to prepare for and safeguard themselves against the potential occurrence of GLOFs or floods.

“Under the GLOF-II project, significant progress has been made in enhancing community resilience through various initiatives.”