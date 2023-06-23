 
Friday June 23, 2023
Peshawar

Woman held for murdering husband

By Bureau report
June 23, 2023

PESHAWAR: The local police arrested a woman along with paramour on the charges of killing her spouse, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police of Faqirabad Muhammad Umar told reporters that one Waqar Ali was killed by unidentified people in Hassan Garhi on May 27.

He added that police arrested his wife later who confessed to killing her husband along with a friend with whom she had an affair.