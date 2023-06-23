Two killed, one wounded in Mansehra fining incident

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and another wounded in separate incidents in the district on Thursday.

The police said that in the Dara area, Mohammad Faisal and his accomplice allegedly opened indiscriminate fire and wounded Wahab Kohistani and a passer-by Mohammad Naseem.

Locals shifted them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Wahab dead and Naseem was referred to Ayub medical complex hospital in critical condition.

The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.

The police, after lodging a first information report (FIR), started raids to arrest the accused who had fled after the incident. In another incident on Badra Road, a man allegedly opened fire at Ahsan Kohistani and left him seriously injured.

The injured person was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was handed over to the family afterwards. The police, after lodging FIR, launched raids to arrest the accused who had escaped after committing the crime.