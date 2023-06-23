Athletic competition arranged in S Waziristan

WANA: Security Forces organised an athletic competition to encourage recreational activities in the South Waziristan district.
Approximately 350 individuals participated in these events. The purpose was to acknowledge the special children as an integral part of the society and raise awareness about the devastating effects of polio. The competition included long jumps, discus throw and race for special children. The locals also displayed their traditional talents on the occasion.
The participants of the competition thanked the security forces for organising the events and hoped these would promote peace and prosperity in the area.
