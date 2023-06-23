Women decry lack of facilities at BISP centres

TAKHTBHAI: The poor women, who had come to receive the stipend under the Benazir Income Support programme (BISP), on Thursday complained of the lack of facilities such as chairs and potable water at the three centres in Takhtbhai meant for the recipients.

They complained that they had come from far-off areas and were now waiting in the scorching heat to receive their stipends of Rs9,000 at the distribution centres, including Government Higher Secondary School, Takkar, Government High School, Sar-e-Bahlol and Government Primary School, Gul Maira in Lundkhwar.

They said that hundreds of women come to the centres daily but the management had no arrangement of cold drinking water and chairs for the visitors.

They said some women had their babies and had to wait for hours for transactions in the heat due to which several women had fallen unconscious.

The government was urged to devise a system to provide the BISP stipends to the poor women at their doorsteps.

When contacted, BISP Coordinator Ibrahim Khan said they had a fault in the system due to which the transactions could be done in time and now it had been fixed.