New building inaugurated at Auqaf dept

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Information Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Thursday inaugurated a new building at the Auqaf Department.

Constructed at a cost of about 77 million rupees, the structure is meant for providing the best services to the public related to Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, said a handout.

Secretary Auqaf Department Asadullah, Secretary Information and Public Relations Department Mukhtiar Ahmed and Administrator Auqaf Hamid Gigiani, representatives of Hindu, Sikh Christian, Muslim and Baha’i communities attended the event.

KP Chief Khateeb Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, Baba Gorpal Singh and Atar Nazir and other religious community representatives were among those present at the inaugural ceremony.

Talking to the media representatives, the minister said that modern facilities have been provided in the newly constructed building. To a question, the minister said that he had excused to meet President Dr Arif Alvi during his visit to Peshawar on Thursday, because the latter had not bothered to condemn the May violence. He said the president should have visited the Radio Pakistan Peshawar and condemned the tragic incidents of May 9.