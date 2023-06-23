MARDAN: Fazl-e-Hadi Mayar passed away after a protracted illness and he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Mayar village.

Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at his native village and attended by people from various walks of life. The deceased was the father of Nasir Khan, brother of Abdul Hadi Mayar, a former director of News, Radio Pakistan, and Shakeel Ahmed. Qul will be held at Mohallah Bukyan Mayar today (Friday).