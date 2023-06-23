MARDAN: Fazl-e-Hadi Mayar passed away after a protracted illness and he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Mayar village.
Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at his native village and attended by people from various walks of life. The deceased was the father of Nasir Khan, brother of Abdul Hadi Mayar, a former director of News, Radio Pakistan, and Shakeel Ahmed. Qul will be held at Mohallah Bukyan Mayar today (Friday).
MASHKI CHAH, Balochistan: Reko Diq Mining Company Thursday hosted a primary school inauguration ceremony at the...
ISLAMABAD: Funeral prayers of soldiers who were martyred in IED explosion in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan...
LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has rejected the request to provide ‘B’ class prison facilities to Khadija...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: The local police arrested a woman along with paramour on the charges of killing her spouse, police said on...
In a bold move aimed at invigorating Pakistan’s economic landscape, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the...