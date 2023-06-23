Hike in workers’ quarters rent, school fees resented

NOWSHERA: The Muttahidda Labour Federation provincial president of Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday said that governing body of Workers Welfare Board should take notice of the miserable condition of labourers in factories before hiking rent and fees of labour colonies and schools. “Over 70 percent of industrialists and factories owners are not ready to give a minimum wage to its workers,” he told reporters here.
The labour leader said that workers were also paying the fees of transport and uniforms and books of their children as the federal government was not giving funds for the same.
He expressed his concern over the hike in rent of residential quarters and fees of schools, saying that it was not acceptable to them.
The labour leader said the poor labourers cannot pay such huge rents and fees of schools for their children with their meagre income.
Muhammad Iqbal said that the decision of increasing rents of quarters and fees of schools had multiplied their miseries as it was impossible for the poor workers to pay them in the prevailing inflation.
“Most of the children of workers cannot get admission to universities and their parents had to take loans to meet the expenses of admission fee and others,” he said, adding that the Workers Welfare Board should review its decision to facilitate the labourers.
