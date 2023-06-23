Transporters fined for overcharging

WANA: District administration on Thursday took action against the transporters who were overcharging commuters in the Lower South Waziristan district.
On the instructions of deputy commissioner Lower South Waziristan, Tehsildar Wana Javed Khan fined several transporters and warned them to ensure collection of the government-fixed fares or else a strict action would be taken against them.
The action was taken on public complaints about overcharging by drivers who ply vehicles on various routes in the region.
