Power cuts, non-availability of potable water protested

BATKHELA: The local residents staged a protest rally against the hours-long electricity loadshedding, non-availability of potable water and issues on Thursday.

The rally held under the banner of Amn Jirga Malakand was addressed by its president Gul Rahman, village council chairman Muhammad Rasool Mashwani, Pir Qamar Ali, Khog Bacha and others. The speakers said that people were faced with a host of problems, including frequent power cuts, lack of drinking water, law and order, skyrocketing price-hikes and others, but the local political leaders had kept mum and were not raising these issues with the relevant quarters.

They said that they were compelled to come on to the streets to record their protest as the politicians had adopted an indifferent attitude towards the issues.

The protesters said the silence of politicians over these issues was lamentable and that was why the Amn Jirga leadership took the lead to highlight people’s problems. They threatened to launch a protest movement if their problems were not resolved within a week’s time. The participants also chanted slogans against the government and officials of the relevant departments for their failure to facilitate people.