Jirga wants electricity supplied to entire Torghar

MANSEHRA: A jirga attended by the tribesmen on Thursday warned the government of the street agitation if it did not supply electricity to the entire Torghar district.
“Majority of tribesmen had opposed the conversion of the tribal status of our area into a settled district in 2011 but we welcomed the government move in the hope for basic necessities. We are still going without civic services,” Zahid Khan, a local, told the jirga attended by the local tribesmen at Judbah, the district headquarters.
The jirga through a resolution passed unanimously by the participants demanded the electricity supply across the district.
“The local tribesmen rendered great sacrifices for Tarbela Dam Project as most of our land was acquired for this energy project and rest of our soil, even graveyards submerged under its reservoir but even then 90 per cent of the district is still without electricity,” Zahid Khan said.
He said that owing to the government’s apathy most tribesmen were dependent on electricity produced locally through installing turbines at streams.
“These turbines and houses were swept away in last year’s flash floods and affected families are still living a miserable life in this era of science and technology,” another local Mehmood Khan complained.
He said that local tribesmen were deprived of electricity, roads, and health and education facilities. “There is not a single government high school for girls in the entire district,” he said.
Another local Gul Zameen Khan said that Tarbela Dam affectees were still without residential colonies despite Wapda’s extension scheme launched for them at Darband area in the Mansehra district.
