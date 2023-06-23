State-of-the-art facilities being provided to educational institutes

LAHORE: Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated newly-established academic block, Prof Dr Manzoor Clinical Sciences Block, Iqbal Hall and Fatima Hall (hostels) for boys and girls at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore’s sub-campus Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Narowal.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed, former UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Principal KBCMA-CVAS Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Younus, former MPAs, and civil society activists, faculty members, students and farmers attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Prof Ahsan Iqbal also performed groundbreaking of the project ‘Strengthening KBCMA-CVAS Narowal’ and under this project an administrative block, a multipurpose complex, sports complex, university diagnostic lab, pet hospital, foreign faculty & boys hostel, resident colony, daycare centre, medical centre, cafeteria & tuck shops, small animal training and research centre, bio waste unit and farrier training institute will be established on this campus.

The academic block comprises of classrooms, air conditioned library, seminar room, conference hall & laboratory and Prof Dr Manzoor Clinical Sciences Block comprises of four sections, including clinical veterinary medicine, clinical veterinary surgery, theriogenology and postmortem sections while two new students hostels namely Iqbal Hall for boys and Fatima Hall for girls are equipped with all necessary facilities. This project was completed in two years and cost Rs1.111 billion.

Addressing the audience, Ahsan Iqbal said that the government was providing state-of-the-art facilities (hardware) to educational institutes and now it was the responsibility of institutional faculty and researchers by using their knowledge and skills to create problem-solving software. He said KBCMA-CVAS Narowal campus was equipped with the latest education and research facilities and its students/researchers can compete with other high class world famous veterinary education students. He urged the leadership of Narowal campus to prepare a roadmap for enhancing poultry, dairy and meat production. He said that it was direly needed to start meat export and fulfill the requirements of international standards for enhancing meat export and boosting the national economy. He acknowledged the role of UVAS and KBCMA-CVAS leadership for the development of Narowal campus and urged them to bring this college to world class level. He said that we have to change the thinking of our students from negative politics and hate speech to learning research skills for national development.

Prof Rana Younus highlighted the role of Ahsan Iqbal in the development of Narowal, especially in the education sector. Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited different areas of CVAS Narowal Campus, including library, classrooms, library, seminar rooms, conference hall, student hostels facilities and laboratory, etc.