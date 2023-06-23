Public diplomacy promotion stressed

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the US Consulate General led by public affairs officer, Monica Davis, Thursday visited the University of Peshawar.

The US officials held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees besides visiting the Department of International Relations and Pashto Academy.

During the meeting Dr Idrees said consulates and embassies can play a key role in promoting public diplomacy. At the Department of International Relations, the guests were received by Professor Dr Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, Chairman of the Department of International Relations, and other faculty members.

Talking to The News, Dr Shaheed said that the visit to the department and the New Academic Block was of importance. The US diplomat shed light on the role and activities of the Consulate General, emphasizing the potential benefits that students can derive from the various scholarships offered by the United States.

Furthermore, she engaged in interactive sessions with the students of International Relations.

Dr Soherwordi said that there is a dire need for a closer relationship between foreign missions and academia for understanding foreign policies of the countries towards South Asia and Afghanistan.

The US diplomat visited Pashto Academy, where Director Prof Dr Nasrullah Jan Wazir and faculty members welcomed her.

The official appreciated the collection at the Pashto Cultural Museum and the manuscripts collection.